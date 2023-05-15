Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
Seven dead, five injured after a lorry collides with Toofan in Kadapa
A fatal road accident took place in Kadapa district's Kondapuram Mandal after a Toofan vehicle traveling from Tirumala to Tadipatri hit an oncoming lorry near Chitravati Bridge near Eturu in Kondapur Mandal leaving seven people lost their lives
A fatal road accident took place in Kadapa district's Kondapuram Mandal after a Toofan vehicle traveling from Tirumala to Tadipatri hit an oncoming lorry near Chitravati Bridge near Eturu in Kondapur Mandal leaving seven people lost their lives on the spot in this accident and five others were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
The police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The deceased were identified as residents of Tadipatri. There were 14 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident. According to details, 14 relatives from Tadipatri in Anantapur district and Bellary in Karnataka went to Tirumala. After visiting there, they left for their hometowns in a Toofan vehicle and were hit by a lorry in the midway.
After this accident, adequate measures were taken without disrupting the traffic there.