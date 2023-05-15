Seven dead, five injured after a lorry collides with Toofan in Kadapa

A fatal road accident took place in Kadapa district's Kondapuram Mandal after a Toofan vehicle traveling from Tirumala to Tadipatri hit an oncoming lorry near Chitravati Bridge near Eturu in Kondapur Mandal leaving seven people lost their lives on the spot in this accident and five others were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.



The police reached the spot and started rescue operations. The deceased were identified as residents of Tadipatri. There were 14 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the accident. According to details, 14 relatives from Tadipatri in Anantapur district and Bellary in Karnataka went to Tirumala. After visiting there, they left for their hometowns in a Toofan vehicle and were hit by a lorry in the midway.

After this accident, adequate measures were taken without disrupting the traffic there.