Seven get life imprisonment for murder in 18 months

Chirala: The III Additional District and Sessions Judge in Ongole, A Purnima, has sentenced seven individuals to life imprisonment in a murder case under the Chirala Rural Police Station jurisdiction. The verdict was delivered in just 18 months after the crime occurred.

The case involved the murder of Mosa Suribabu (34) from Vadarevu village in Chirala mandal.

According to the complaint filed by Chodipilli Eliyamma, the victim’s sister, Suribabu had lent three lakh rupees to the prime accused, Pikki Simhadri. Despite repeated requests, Simhadri refused to return the money.

Additionally, rumours of an illicit relationship between Suribabu and Simhadri’s wife, Pikki Shanti, had been circulating.

To get rid of Suribabu permanently, Pikki Simhadri, Pikki Shanti, their relatives and friends, Bondi David Raju, Pikki Raju, Pikki Anand, Pikki Sattamma, and Orupula Manikyarao conspired to murder Suribabu. On October 10, 2023, they lured the victim to Simhadri’s house for dinner and brutally attacked him with rods, pipes, and sticks. When Suribabu failed to return home, Eliyamma went to Simhadri’s home for him and discovered the crime. Inspector P Janardhana Rao of Chirala Rural Police Station registered case number 300/2023 under sections 302, 201 R/w 34 IPC.

The investigation officer, then-Circle Inspector Mallikarjuna Rao, collected crucial evidence and arrested the accused on October 15, 2023. Inspector G Soma Sekhar filed the charge sheet on December 30, 2023.

Each convict has been fined Rs 2,000 along with the life imprisonment sentence. Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi said that such verdicts instil fear in those contemplating criminal acts and praised the investigation team, including DSP Moin, CI Seshagiri Rao, court liaison officers, and Public Prosecutor KV Rameswar Reddy for their thorough work.