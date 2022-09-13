Seven held in Rajamahendravaram couple suicide over loan app harassment

Rajamahendravaram police of East Godavari district have arrested seven people in the incident of the couple being harassed by the loan app. It is known that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reacted strongly to the increasing number of loan app victims in the state and ordered police to take strict action against those harassing with loan apps. The police, who registered a case on the suicide of Kolli Durga Rao and Ramyalakshmi of Rajamahendravaram on the seventh of this month accelerated the investigation and arrested the accused within a week.

District in-charge SP Sudhir Kumar Reddy gave the details to the media at the local Disha police station on Monday. The police inquired about Handy Loan and Speed ​​Loan apps which caused the suicide of the husband and wife. Three police teams worked in this regard and identified middlemen for apps and loan takers.

Police have identified the accused as Lambadi Naresh of Manikonda, Gandipet mandal, Kollur Srinivas Yadav of Miyapur, Madishetti Prithviraj of Timmapuram of Kakinada district, Nakka Sumanth of Eleswaram, Manda Veeravenkata Hari Babu of Annavaram, Korupolutha Ramakrishna of KK Agraharam of Visakha district, Danaboina Niskar of Sirasapalli near Anakapalli.

After examining their bank accounts, it was found that transactions of Rs. Crores. The accused maintained different accounts every month to avoid the suspicion of the bank officials. As the police also got the information of app administrators in other states, they intensified the investigation of the case in that angle. The police said that they will catch them soon.