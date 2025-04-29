Seven held, Rs 2.5 cr worth of 72 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) seized 72 red sanders worth Rs 2.5 crore in Srikalahasti forest area. With a tip-off, taskforce police combed near Katuru forest area, Dommarapalrm on Monday. A car and a lorry which was approaching suddenly stopped on seeing the taskforce checking vehicles. The accused abandoned their vehicle on seeing the taskforce personnel. However, the taskforce detained them after a hot chase.

In the subsequent search of the lorry which was left behind by the smugglers lead to the recovery of a huge quantity of 72 red sanders logs.

Police arrested 4 from Tirupati district and 3 from Tamilnadu.

A case is registered by DSPs Srinivasulu Reddy and Sharif and investigation is going on.