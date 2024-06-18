Live
Seven rescued in a fishing boat accident
A fire accident took place on a fishing boat, about 28 nautical miles away on the southern side of Visakhapatnam.
The incident happened on Monday night.
The incident happened on Monday night.
Seven crew members were rescued and reached the fishing harbour safely.
The rescued crew include Vasupalli Raju (36), Vasupalli Appanna (58), Vasupalli Dasilu (41), Vasupalli Apparao (41), Ganagalla Yerikodu (40), Mylapalli Yerrayya (50), Ganagalla Poliraju (20).
