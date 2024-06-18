  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Seven rescued in a fishing boat accident

Seven rescued in a fishing boat accident
x
Highlights

A fire accident took place on a fishing boat, about 28 nautical miles away on the southern side of Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: A fire accident took place on a fishing boat, about 28 nautical miles away on the southern side of Visakhapatnam.

The incident happened on Monday night.

Seven crew members were rescued and reached the fishing harbour safely.

The rescued crew include Vasupalli Raju (36), Vasupalli Appanna (58), Vasupalli Dasilu (41), Vasupalli Apparao (41), Ganagalla Yerikodu (40), Mylapalli Yerrayya (50), Ganagalla Poliraju (20).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X