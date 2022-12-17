Several GICE students shine in placements

Visakhapatnam: In a highly competitive world, getting a plum job despite being qualified is a challenging task. But, those studying at Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE) express no such worry. By the time the students reach the final year of the course, over 60 per cent of them get assured placements, that too in reputed companies.

In order to ensure students see a bright future, the management is considering all the efforts and making them succeed in the campus selections alongside regular recruitments for government posts. In recent times, students pursuing their diploma in the campus bagged a majority of jobs at the all-India level drive recruited by HPCL. Of the 60 posts, 42 candidates from the institution got placements in the first notification for jobs issued. Similarly, in the next notification, 66 candidates bagged jobs out of 92 posts. These apart, 393 students were recruited by pharmaceutical industries, Coromandel, Nagarjuna Fertilisers, NFCL and Saint Gobain for the past two years.

Among the 393 students, 117 were women candidates. "Students can be employable only when they nurture their skills. Institutions should work towards moulding them with the required skill sets so that they become industry-ready by the time they complete their course," says K Venkata Ramana, Principal of Government of Institute of Chemical Engineering.

Bringing in industry leaders to the institution, focusing on skill development, paying special attention to facilitating internships in two different companies and organising campus recruitment at frequent intervals are some of the key factors attributed to the high success ratio of students getting placed in MNCs.