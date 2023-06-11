Live
Several injured as TATA Magic vehicle plunges into valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district
Highlights
Several passengers travelling in the TATA Magic were injured after the vehicle plunges into a valley on Chintoor abd Maredumilli road in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday.
The incident happened while as many as eighteen passengers were travelling in the TATA Magic vehicle.
However, the full details are yet to be ascertained.
