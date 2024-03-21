Live
Just In
Several youth joins in YSRCP in Kavali
In a significant development, a youth from Tummalapenta village in Kavali Rural Mandal has announced his decision to join the YSRCP party, leaving the TDP behind.
The MLA of the area, Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, personally invited the youth to join the party by presenting him with a party scarf.
The youth cited their admiration for the development brought about by Jagananna's welfare schemes and the leadership of Pratap as the reasons for their decision to switch to YSRCP. Pratap has been praised for giving high priority to the welfare of fishermen in the area, and has even allotted the position of Rural Mandal ZPTC to a member of the fishing community.
Meanwhile, leaders of the Telugu Desam Party in the region are reportedly feeling the impact of the youth's departure, particularly due to the perceived lack of inclusivity within the party. The mandal convener of the TDP, Ramakrishna, has been criticized for being classist by the youth who are now joining YSRCP.
The newly joined youth expressed their dedication to working tirelessly for the success of YSRCP in the upcoming elections, highlighting their commitment to the party's vision and goals. This move is seen as a significant boost for YSRCP in the region, demonstrating the growing support and momentum for the party under Pratap's leadership.