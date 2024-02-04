  • Menu
Several youth joins YSRCP in Kadiri

Several youth joins YSRCP in Kadiri
The young people who joined the YCP expressed their admiration for YS Jagan's leadership and the development initiatives undertaken by the party. They highlighted that YS Jagan was the only leader who provided benefits to every household, irrespective of their caste, religion, or political affiliation.

The YCP youth also appreciated how YS Jagan handled the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring that the people of the state did not suffer during these challenging times. They praised the schemes introduced by the YCP government and believed that Maqbool Gari's leadership played a significant role in attracting them to join the party.

