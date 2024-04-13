Several YSRCP leaders joins in TDP Bogolu mandal

In a significant development, a large number of YCP leaders from Kolladinne village inBogolu Mandal, Enugulabavi Panchayat, have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). A total of 30 families made the switch from the YSR Congress party to the TDP at a program held at the Kavali TDP office on Friday.

Among those who joined the TDP were prominent figures such as Sub Sarpanch Pandupatla Subbarayadu, Babji, Karra Mallikarjuna, and several others. Kavali Assembly TDP-BJP-Jana Sena candidate Kavya Krishna Reddy extended a warm welcome to the new members, presenting them with TDP scarves and promising them suitable positions within the party.

The decision to switch parties was motivated by the service activities of Kavya Krishna Reddy, with the leaders expressing their belief that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the development of their villages would be prioritized. The leaders who joined the TDP expressed their enthusiasm for the party's vision and goals, as well as their confidence in the leadership of Kavya Krishna Reddy.

The news of the large-scale defection from YCP to TDP has sparked celebration among supporters of the Telugu Desam Party, with many viewing it as a sign that the party is gaining momentum. The program was attended by TDP leaders, activists, and supporters from the village, who expressed their excitement for the new additions to their ranks.