Severe dissent among people against coalition govt, says Jagan

Tadepalli: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that there was severe dissent among people against the NDA government in the State.

“It is time we be the voice of the people with cadres from State, district and mandal-level taking to social media to highlight the failures of the government,” he said.

Jagan addressed the leaders of local bodies from Srikakulam.

He said that he would tour every Parliamentary constituency and interact with the party activists on every Wednesday and Thursday and further strengthen the party. The YSRCP would constantly highlight the failures of the coalition government. He said the State government has failed on all fronts and all institutions have been weakened.

Education and medical sectors were completely neglected and farmers are in distress while corruption has been rampant. In every constituency, mafia has been formed to loot money in liquor sales and sand mining. Gambling dens have propped up at various places.

The YSRCP chief said, “We gave priority to family welfare while the TDP has told lies that it will help everyone in the household and has backtracked. By now people have understood the contrast between our governance and the present one, which has gone back on every promise it made while we used to give a welfare calendar for the entire year, allocate funds in budget and transfer the amount as scheduled.”

Jagan said education lost its sheen in the coalition government. Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement and other dues were not paid and students are facing hardships. On the medical front, Aarogyasri bills have not been cleared and 108 and 104 staff are not paid salaries.

He said the YSRCP will be strengthened right from booth level. He said the party cadres should be using Facebook, X, Insta and YouTube to highlight the failures of the coalition government as the YSRCP continues its fight against the coalition partners and its friendly media.