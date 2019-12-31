SFI's golden jubilee fete held in Kakinada

Kakinada: Floral tributes were paid to freedom-fighters to mark 50th Foundation Day of Student Federation of India (SFI) at CBM Junior College here on Tuesday. District SFI secretary T Raja and Kakinada city secretary M Ganga Suribabu said that SFI was striving for Independent, Democratic and Socialist goal during the last 50 years.

They said that on 28-30 December 1970 at Tiruvanantpuram, Kerala, SFI was founded. And with some slogans like "Study & Struggle", "Sabko Shiksha Sabko Kaam", Swastya Shiksha Rozgaar" SFI started its movement.

He said that SFI was striving for scientific method of education from KG to PG. SFI leaders P Tarakesh, Vishwam, Surya, Venkatesh and others were present.