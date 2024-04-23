Shall register victory with a record majority, says Margani Bharat

Rajamahendravaram: MP and YSRCP leader Margani Bharat Ram contesting the ensuing polls from Rajahmundry City Assembly constituency filed his nomination papers on Monday.

Earlier, he took part in a large rally organised on the occasion.

The rally commenced at VL Puram Margani Estates. It passed through VL Puram Junction, Tilak Road, Ramalayam Centre, Danawaipet, Nandam Ganiraju Centre and Kambala cheruvu center.

Later, Margani Bharat proceeded to the municipal office via Devi Chowk and Gokavaram bus stand in a Padayatra. He handed over the nomination papers to the Municipal Commissioner and Returning Officer K. Dinesh Kumar.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that he will follow the path of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in public service. After winning he would execute a plan to bring about radical changes in Rajahmundry city, he said.

Bharat criticised Adireddy’s family for not developing Rajahmundry city though the family members held the posts of the Mayor, MLC and MLA for a period of 16 years.

He also criticised former TDP MP Murali Mohan and sitting MLA Adireddy Bhavani for not doing any good work in Rajahmundry. Bharat Ram expressed confidence that he would win as Rajahmundry City MLA with a record majority.