Sharmila accuses CM of living in ivory tower

Madakasira (Sri Sathya Sai district): AndhraPradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila Reddy lashed out at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for playing a fraud on people who gave him a massive mandate. All the five years of his tenure he was operating from an Ivory tower and for the sake of elections, he came out of his fortress only to ask for votes.

She accused Chief Minister of living in a palace and did not care to conduct 'Praja Darbhar' to know the problems of people, like her father YSR

Addressing an election rally here in support of Congress Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates on Thursday, Sharmila accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of watering down the irrigation projects initiated by Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. While YSR completed 90 per cent of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) project, Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to complete the balance 10 per cent of works in his five years tenure. He broke his promise to complete the project and fill the 127 village tanks in the district. The promise of developing an industrial corridor connecting Bengaluru and Chennai remains unredeemed. He failed to bring in a single industry nor the leather park which he promised. “What happened to your promise of laying a ring road around Madakasira?” she said.

The Congress leader said the Chief Minister compromised on state’s interests and did not take on the BJP government whose Prime Minister promised Special Category Status. The BJP which does not have a single Assembly or Parliament seat in the state is dictating terms to the state. Why do we need Jagan Mohan Reddy when he does not care for the interests of the state, she asked.

She asserted that only Congress can fulfil the promise of SCS, adding that the AICC manifesto reasserted this promise.

Once the Congress comes to power in the state, the chief minister will sign the first file of filling 2.25 lakh government vacancies. Houses for All will be constructed and registered in the name of the woman of the family at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. Pension of Rs 4,000 to those in old age, Rs 6,000 to every disabled man or woman will be disbursed.