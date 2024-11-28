Sharmila demands cancellation of Adani-Jagan deal

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila demanded here on Wednesday immediate cancellation of the corrupt deal between Gautam Adani and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which caused severe loss to the State.

She submitted a memorandum to Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan seeking thorough investigation into the corrupt deal in which large amount of cash changed hands.

Later, addressing the media outside Raj Bhavan, Sharmila said that the people of the State would suffer heavy loss in the next 25 years. She recalled that Solar Energy Corporation of India had an agreement with Gujarat government to supply solar power at the rate of Rs 1.99 per unit but it was Rs 2.49 per unit in Andhra Pradesh. This deal would become a severe burden of several lakhs of crores of rupees on people.

Sharmila recalled that already Discoms were collecting Rs 17,000 crore from energy consumers in the State. Neither the State government nor the Central government ordered for inquiry into the murky deal, she pointed out. It is shameful on the part of the country that the murky deal was revealed by the American government.

She alleged that no action was taken against the perpetrators by the State administration due to the fear of PM Modi.

Demanding immediate cancellation of the murky deal, Sharmila recalled that the TDP launched agitation against the deal when it was in opposition. But there is no action though they are in power now.

She assailed former chief minister Jagan for giving a blank cheque to Adani by making Andhra Pradesh into Adani Pradesh. Though there is strong evidence that Jagan Mohan Reddy received kickbacks, there is no action against him from any quarter.