Sharmila says she is a victim of KCR’s phone tapping

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy said that she is ready to attend the phone tapping case inquiry whenever she is asked to as she was also a victim of it.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Sharmila made it clear that it is a fact that the phone tapping occurred as both the YSRCP and TRS governments colluded with one another during their tenure. “Along with my phone, my husband’s and close associates’ phones were also tapped. Member of Rajya Sabha Y V Subba Reddy himself confirmed that my phone calls were tapped and also made me hear a recorded audio call which was tapped then,” she said.

She swore by the Bible that the phone tapping occurred during YSRCP’s tenure. She urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu governments to expedite the investigation into the phone tapping case and do justice to victims.

Criticising that the relationship shared between YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekar Rao was stronger than the one shared through blood relation, YS Sharmila Reddy alleged that the phone tapping was a sketch that the two former Chief Ministers did together to weaken her politically and financially in Telangana.

Sharmila expressed her anger that the joint operation was carried out by the then chief ministers by tapping phones of political leaders and their followers.

However, the APCC chief made it clear that the phone tapping was a small issue compared to the anarchical rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy and KCR governments.

She alleged that Jagan had forgotten the fact that she was his younger sister and had conspired several times against her so that she would not grow economically and politically. “Jagan has nothing to do with my launching a party in Telangana. But he wanted to crush me for the sake of KCR,” she said.