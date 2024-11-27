Sharmila takes out rally to mark Constitution Day

Vijayawada: Holding the Constitution in the hand, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Y S Sharmila took out a rally as part of celebration of the 75th Constitution Day here on Tuesday demanding protection to the Constitution from the vested interests that are out to destroy it.

Sharmila pointed out that the Constitution provided us fundamental rights and secularism. She lambasted the ruling NDA government led by the BJP with Narendra Modi at the helm for not caring to give due value to the Constitution. The Congress party played a prominent role to protect the Constitution. She accused the saffron party of trying to implement its own constitution ignoring the Indian Constitution. There is no freedom in the country and the media is also not free to raise its voice against injustice. The country has been handed over to the corporate houses, she alleged.Sharmila recalled that the BJP has been silent on the massacre in Manipur. “There is no social justice in the country. The SCs, STs and minorities were not treated with respect and are treated as vote bank.”

She demanded launching of caste census in the country to do justice to all sections of the society.

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP, Sharmila said that that party has no respect for the Constitution, which is proved by the absence of YSRCP MLAs from Assembly. She demanded their resignation if they did not attend the legislature.

Sharmila lamented that there is no investigation into the power purchase agreements as the BJP has been protecting Gautam Adani. The Congress party has been seeking joint parliamentary committee to look into the matter. Surprisingly, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also maintaining silence on the issue, she said, adding that there is no investigation into the allegation of Rs 1,750 crore bribe. She demanded immediate announcement of investigation into the whole racket.