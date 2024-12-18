Sharmila’s Birthday: Cong activists distribute sweets, fruits at old-age home

On the occasion of PCC president Y S Sharmila Reddy’s birthday, Congress activists distributed sweets and fruits at ‘Ma Telugu Thalli Old-Age Home’ and TTD-run S V Poor Home here on Tuesday.

The activists also cut a cake and distributed to people at several places in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, PCC vice-president and Tirupati constituency in-charge Doddareddy Rambhoopal Reddy and party city president Gowdapera Chittibabu said Sharmila Reddy’s young leadership induced new blood into the state party and the party is sure to bounce back to power under Sharmila’s leadership in the State.

They said Sharmila is fighting without any compromise or many public issues and also exposing the NDA govern-ment’s failures.

The party led by Sharmila has been making renewed ef-forts to rebuild the party from grass-root level to make it strong in the State and play a key role as an opposition party.

PCC general secretary Tamatam Narasimhulu said Sharmila’s dynamic leadership was attracting more and more youth into the party and many leaders who are away from the party are also evincing interest to come back to make the party strong again.

Party leaders Kambampati Murali Krishna, Boyana Naren-dra Babu, Chinthala Gopi, Talari Gopi and Mahesh were present.