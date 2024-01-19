Live
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Germany beat USA 2-0 in final, finish first
- Kejriwal appeals Goans to vote for INDIA bloc
- Japan's Moon sniper appears to ace 1st ever pin-point Moon landing on Friday
- Top bedtime rituals that can boost sleep quality, mental health
- World Religion Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- 75th Republic Day to have 25 tableaux
- Delhi HC sets aside conviction of police, PWD officials in contempt case involving tree damage
- Manjhi asks MLAs to stay in Patna till January 25
- Chandrababu Naidu assures support to Rayalaseema after coming to power
- Moody's expects Fed to cut rates in May as inflation slows
Just In
Shatavadhani and Science Researcher Tata Sandeep Sharma attends the IISF conference
One should understand that science is not only the structure or construction of a matter but also its decomposition or disorder process is also a science, he said.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tata Sandeep Sharma, a well-known Shatavadhani, and a science researcher from Rajamahendravaram participated as a speaker in the "Science Literature Festival" organized on Friday as part of the India International Science Festival (IISF2023) jointly organized by the Vigyana Bharati organization, the Haryana government and the central government at the Regional Center for Biotechnology (RCB) in Faridabad. Sandeep Sharma said that ancient Indian sciences contain many scientific secrets unknown to the modern world.
One should understand that science is not only the structure or construction of a matter but also its decomposition or disorder process is also a science, he said. He quoted that the Thermodynamics says this very thing. He said that many such features and their secrets are found in Indian ancient science. Sandeep said that great scientists like Pavuluri Mallana, who described mathematics in Telugu poems, were born on this Indian soil. On this occasion, he analyzed the biological features hidden in the Manthra Pushpam. He said that the success of Chandrayaan-3 during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has enhanced the reputation of Indian scientists. He wished for a situation where Indian ancient sciences could be researched with diligence and faith.
Prof. Ramesh Sonti, Director, International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), and Dr. S.K. Varshney, Scientific Advisor, Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India were among the attendees of the seminar.