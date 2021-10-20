SHGs in Guntur district to get Rs 620 crore under Aasara

Guntur :Minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the welfare schemes for all sections of people.

He addressed a meeting held at BSSB Degree College under Tadikonda mandal on the occasion of distribution of YSR Asara scheme funds to the SHGs. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has credited Rs 620 crore for SHGs in Guntur district during the second phase. In spite of severe financial problems, he is implementing several welfare schemes. He recalled that the government had taken up construction of 3-lakh houses in Guntur district.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao said that the state government was implementing several schemes to improve purchasing power of poor and transferring the money to their bank accounts. Later, they distributed cheques for Rs 10.21 crore and Sri Nidhi loans of Rs3.62 crore.