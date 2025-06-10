‘Shining Stars’ awards presented to top students in Tirupati, Chittoor

Tirupati / Chittoor: Ministers for Revenue and Transport Anagani Satya Prasad and M Ramprasad Reddy praised Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh for initiating several innovative educational programmes aimed at encouraging academic excellence among students.

As part of this vision, the ‘Shining Stars Awards’ were presented to students who achieved top scores in the 2024–25 SSC and Intermediate public examinations conducted under the aegis of the Education Department and Samagra Shiksha in which Satya Prasad and Ramprasad took part in Tirupati and Chittoor respectively.

At a ceremony held in Tirupati, Revenue Minister Satya Prasad stated that no student should be denied education due to poverty. He lauded Minister Lokesh’s efforts to provide value-based education and transform Andhra Pradesh into a knowledge hub. He stated that the government is systematically overhauling the education system from KG to PG, improving infrastructure in government schools and boosting enrollment.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar noted that 207 SSC and 40 Intermediate students, who secured the highest marks in the district, were honoured with Shining Stars Awards, along with Rs 20,000 cash prizes and medals. He encouraged students to shift focus from hard work to smart work, stressing that consistent, focused learning was more effective than long hours of study. He also urged students to balance academics with extracurricular activities to improve concentration.

Tirupati and Satyavedu MLAs Arani Srinivasulu and Koneti Adimulam addressed the gathering, while DEO KVN Kumar, SSA CMO Suresh, and leaders from TDP including G Narasimha Yadav, M Sugunamma and RC Munikrishna and JSP leader Dr P Hariprasada were present.

In Chittoor, Minister Ramprasad Reddy highlighted the State’s initiatives, including successful Parent-Teacher meetings, which enhanced collaboration for students’ academic improvement. He said the government is working to strengthen students’ physical and mental resilience to face global competition.

Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar advised students to maintain discipline and social values to reach their goals, warning against excessive mobile and social media use. He added that students’ success brings pride not only to families but to their entire communities.

Government Whip VM Thomas, MLAs Gurajala Jagan Mohan, Dr K Murali Mohan, Mayor Amuda, and CHUDA Chairperson K Hemalatha also spoke. DEO Varalakshmi and Samagra Shiksha PO Venkataramana among others were also present.