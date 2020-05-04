"Shocked to watch scenes at Liquor Shops in Andhra Pradesh," Chandrababu fumes at govt

After a long wait for forty days, the wine shops have been opened in Andhra Pradesh as per the guidelines issued by the centre on Lockdown 3. After all these days the wine shops are open and there are no limits to the joy of tipplers. Despite the rates being raised, the drunkards have been flocking to the wine shops since early morning on Monday in Andhra Pradesh. Alcohol enthusiasts are struggling for liquor without even counting the pain. However, in many places, social distancing is not maintained and hundreds of people gathered in one place.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu responded to queues at the wine shops in Andhra Pradesh through his Twitter handle. He said that he was shocked by the situation at the liquor stores. Even as people may turn up in a large scale amid the opening of liquor shops, CM Jagan has pushed the state into turmoil by letting the wine shops open. He said such incidents could increase the risk of coronal cases in Andhra Pradesh.

The tweet reads, "Shocked to see today's scenes at Liquor Shops in Andhra Pradesh. Common sense says that people will throng in large numbers, but there is no contingency plan from @ysjagan nor is there care for social distance. This comes amidst the steep rise in #Covid19 cases in AP, "

Shocked to see today's scenes at #LiquorShops in Andhra Pradesh. Common sense says that people will throng in large numbers, but there is no contingency plan from @ysjagan nor is there a care for social distance. This comes amidst the steep rise in #Covid19 cases in AP pic.twitter.com/gaPigym896 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 4, 2020

On the other hand, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have increased by 67 from yesterday morning till today in just 24 hours. Of the 10,292 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 1 new case reported in Chittoor, 19 in Guntur, 4 in Kadapa, 12 in Krishna, 25 in Kurnool, and 6 in Visakhapatnam respectively. The number of positive cases in the state increased to 1650 with 524 people were discharged from the hospital and 33 people have died. Currently, 1093 people are being treated in hospitals.

