Shops auction postponed
Highlights
GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu announced that the auction of shops in the Kolli Sarada Wholesale Vegetable Market, which was scheduled to be held on the 12th, 13th, and 14th of this month, has been temporarily postponed.
In a statement, he said that on August 12th the Governor will be visiting Guntur city, and the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme announced by the Central Government will continue until the 15th of this month. Since the officials and staff of the GMC will be engaged in these programmes, the auction scheduled for the 12th, 13th, and 14th has been temporarily postponed. The new dates for conducting the auction will be announced soon, he informed.
