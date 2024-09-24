  • Menu
Should seek apologies from God, he will take care if us all, says CM Chandrababu

Should seek apologies from God, he will take care if us all, says CM Chandrababu
As the Tirupati laddu controversy continues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed his views on the role of faith and tradition in political leadership.

As the Tirupati laddu controversy continues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed his views on the role of faith and tradition in political leadership. Taking to his X handle, he remarked that “We should repent, God will take care of us all” and emphasized the importance of having true faith in Lord Venkateswara.

Stating that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is free to visit the temple, he said that the core issue lies in whether he genuinely believes in the deity. "If there is belief, Jagan should give a declaration according to tradition," he stated.

Meanwhile, the TDP government has announced the setting up of SIT to investigate the Tirupati laddu row and the official orders likely today evening with announcement of SIT head.

