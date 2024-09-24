Should seek apologies from God, he will take care if us all, says CM Chandrababu

As the Tirupati laddu controversy continues, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed his views on the role of faith and tradition in political leadership. Taking to his X handle, he remarked that “We should repent, God will take care of us all” and emphasized the importance of having true faith in Lord Venkateswara.

ఆయన (వై ఎస్ జగన్ మోహన్ రెడ్డి) దేవుడిని దర్శించుకోవచ్చు. అయితే ఆయనకు వేంకటేశ్వర స్వామిపై నమ్మకం ఉందా లేదా అనేది ముఖ్యం. నమ్మకం ఉంటే అన్యమతస్థులు సాంప్రదాయం ప్రకారం డిక్లరేషన్ ఇవ్వాలి. డిక్లరేషన్ ఇవ్వాల్సిన బాధ్యత నీకు లేదా? ఆ సాంప్రదాయాన్ని గౌరవించకపోతే నువ్వు తిరుమల ఎందుకు… pic.twitter.com/nTDsLp4ubB — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 24, 2024

Stating that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is free to visit the temple, he said that the core issue lies in whether he genuinely believes in the deity. "If there is belief, Jagan should give a declaration according to tradition," he stated.

Meanwhile, the TDP government has announced the setting up of SIT to investigate the Tirupati laddu row and the official orders likely today evening with announcement of SIT head.