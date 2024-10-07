Should temples be free of govt control?

The controversy pertaining to the adulteration of Tirumala Laddu Mahaprasadam had shaken the entire nation. Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was the first one to propose the formation of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level following controversy over the adulterated ingredients used in making Tirupati Laddu prasadams.

This has sparked a debate on the issue and several seers, Hindu organisations and heads of Hindu religious organisations had also expressed similar view. They also felt that all major temple boards like Tirumala should have their own Goshalas to prevent adulteration of milk and milk products used in prasadam. Team Hans went round seeking opinion of various sections of people on this issue.

Autonomy and self- governance freeing temples from government control allow them to manage their affairs independently and will ensure effective and efficient management of resources. It will help in promoting the rich Indian culture. Added to that, if they have their own goshalas with quality cows, it will help in getting pure milk and ghee for making prasadam.

Kinnera Sridevi, principal, GITAM SCHOOL, Tirupati

It would be beneficial for Hindu temples to be managed independent of government control. The administration of these sacred sites should be entrusted to Sanatana Dharma Preservation Boards, overseen by established religious authorities and devoted members of the Hindu community. This transition would help ensure that temple management prioritizes spiritual and cultural preservation over political or commercial interests. They should also have their own goshalas with high quality cows.

N Rajesh, Ongole

The government’s control only over Hindu temples raises the question of equality. With temples being under Endowments Department instances of diverting temple donations for other purposes is not correct. The funds should be used for promotion of Hindu culture and can also play key role in protecting and promoting the tradition of Sanatana Dharma and maintain goshalas. This would not only preserve important cultural traditions but also ensure that devotees’ contributions are used in line with their intentions.

A Nagaveni, Pernamitta, Ongole

The practice of appointing politicians as board members often leads to undue influence and potential mismanagement. Instead, the department’s focus should shift to other religiouQDAs matters, leaving temple administration to the devotees guided by Agama experts. Temples should also be empowered to establish their own goshalas, which would serve a dual purpose, protecting cattle abandoned by owners and caring for animals left by devotees.

Tumma Sukanya, Ongole

Abolition of trust boards is the perfect solution in the interest of protecting sanctity in the temples instead of freeing Endowment department from the government. Temples should be managed by people with integrity and those who are truly devoted towards Hinduism and the religious practices as prescribed in our Sastras. But now the sanctity of the temples is eroded as the trust boards have become political rehabilitation centers.

N Saraswathi, housewife, Kavali town, Nellore district