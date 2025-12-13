Show-cause notices issued to 9 rice millers

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district administration on Friday issued show-cause notices to nine rice millers following complaints of unauthorised collections during Kharif 2025–26 paddy procurement process. Officials acted after farmers reported that deductions were being made on each paddy bag in violation of government guidelines.

Information given by farmers of Muramanda Rythu Seva Kendram through IVRS survey indicated that some mills were collecting money illegally, causing direct financial loss to farmers. Joint Collector Megha Swaroop said in a statement that such practices amounted to serious violations in the procurement system.

The mills that received notices include Varahi Rice Industries in Ramavaram, Ayyappa R and BRM in Polamuru, Sai Teja Agro Industries in Thossipudi, Vaishnavi Rice Industries in Anaparthi, Kodandarama B and RRM in Pandalapaka, Venkata Surya Traders and Suryadatta Traders in Brahmanagudem, Venkata Surya Subbaraya B and RRM in Kadiyam, and Visweshwara Rice Traders in West Gonagudem.

These units fall under Anaparthi, Biccavolu, Chagallu, Kadiyam, and Korukonda mandals.

The Joint Collector said that strict action, including stoppage of paddy or rice allotment and blacklisting of mills, was under consideration.

The millers have been asked to submit their written explanation within three days.

The JC also urged farmers to immediately inform officials if they face any unauthorised collections at procurement centres.