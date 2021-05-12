Show mercy to Covid patients, Congress tells YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) exhorted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday that the government should show compassion towards the Covid patients who are dying in dozens due to lack of oxygen supply.

APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath said in a statement that it was ridiculous that the Chief Minister was narrating the arrival time of oxygen when people actually died without oxygen supply. Earlier, also, Covid-19 patients died in Anantapur, Kadiri and Hindupur hospitals due to lack of oxygen supply. But the government did not learn any lesson, he rued. "This could well be described as the failure of your government," he said.

Instead of owning the responsibility, the Chief Minister was simply passing the buck on to the Central government, the PCC chief said.

If vaccine is not available, it could be purchased from foreign companies by spending money and vaccine could be administered to the people at their home, he said.

More and more isolation centres could be set up, necessary medicine and vaccines could be bought, he said. "First concentrate on people's health leaving aside all other programmes."

The PCC chief advised the Chief Minister not to leave the people in the lurch for the simple reasons they elected him.

Sailajanath demanded that action be initiated against the officials who regularly lie to him giving wrong account of issues.