Showrooms must fix HSRP number plates to new vehicles
The Deputy Transport Commissioner's office on Thursday issued a directive regarding enforcement of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates for new vehicles.
Kadapa: The Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office on Thursday issued a directive regarding enforcement of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) number plates for new vehicles. As per Supreme Court orders, the responsibility of affixing HSRP number plates to new vehicles has been assigned to the showrooms where the vehicles are purchased.
A team comprising RTO Murali and Motor Vehicle Inspection Officers Vijayabhaskar, Prasad, Lakshmi Prasanna, Venu and Narayana Naik inspected various forums in Kadapa and Proddatur to assess implementation of HSRP number plates. They directed showrooms management to complete pending HSRP number plate installations by Friday evening. Failure to comply will result in appropriate action as per existing regulations.
Vehicle owners, who have recently purchased new vehicles, were urged to obtain their HSRP number plates from their respective showrooms without any additional fee. Strict checks will be conducted, and fines will be imposed on vehicles found without HSRP number plates, in addition to other legal consequences.