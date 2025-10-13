Sify data centre big boost to AP’s digital infra: Naidu

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the establishment of a data centre by Sify Technologies and the Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Visakhapatnam would give a big boost to the state’s digital infrastructure. In a post on X, Naidu said he was “delighted that AP has secured another landmark investment (of Sify Technologies), anchoring a new wave of digital infrastructure and global connectivity in Visakhapatnam.”

He added that the project would “power digital innovation, create opportunities for talented youngsters, and propel the state further on the global tech map.”

Naidu said the addition of a Cable Landing Station will strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s global connectivity footprint, enabling faster digital linkages with Southeast Asia and other global markets. He congratulated IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for “championing this visionary project” and welcomed Sify Technologies onboard for its commitment to the state’s digital growth. Lokesh on Sunday laid foundation stone for the Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) and Sify Technologies' Rs 1,500-crore AI Edge Data Center in Visakhapatnam.

The investment follows a series of announcements positioning Visakhapatnam as a key hub for data centers, undersea cables, and AI-driven digital infrastructure, part of the government’s larger plan to make Andhra Pradesh a leading destination for technology and innovation.