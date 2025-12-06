Kunal Kemmu shares how fatherhood shaped his performance in ‘Single Papa’

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Single Papa’, has spoken up on how fatherhood shaped his character in the series.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional run of the show, and shared that being a father allowed him to put his perspective into the character otherwise he would have to draw it from people around him.

He told IANS, “Being a father, I've had the edge. If I wasn't, then I would have to draw from others' experiences and lives and imagine what it would feel like. But here I had my own experiences to draw from. I remembered what it felt like to hold a baby for the first time or like the other things that happen”.

The actor is married to Soha Ali Khan, the couple have a daughter together, Inaaya.

He further mentioned that it's somewhere in the writing as well because the people who wrote this, Sheetha and Neeraj, are the husband and wife, and they also put in their experience as parents into the show’s writing.

He said, “When I spoke to them, I was like, ‘These are such beautiful moments. And they said that they had thought about this show some time ago, but they only wrote it, a year and a half after they became parents. So they said that they had a different perspective of when they wrote it because it was all drawn from real life experiences”.

“So I think a lot of that is already written. Again, Shashank, he's also a father. So I think we had all these parents who had their own experiences and they kind of all came together and wrote this show, directed the show, acted in it. So I really hope that after all of this, it's a show that when families watch together, they kind of resonate with it and enjoy it”, he added.

Produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner, the show is set to stream on December 12, 2025 on Netflix.