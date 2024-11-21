Sigh of relief as water supply resumes at Pharma City

Anakapalli : After facing severe water woes for the past couple of days, pharmaceutical units of Ramky Pharma City India Limited heaved a sigh of relief as they got resolved on Wednesday.

For the past few days, the pharma companies experienced an acute water crunch which eventually impacted about 50 per cent of units present at the pharma city.

Two industrial process pumps and a CRI pump with a capacity of 750-horsepower are being used for the water supply to the units in the company. According to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) officials, the pumps developed technical glitch leading to interruption in water supply.

“These pumps are difficult to procure locally and it is even difficult to get the repair works done. Hence there was a delay in sourcing the spare parts as the concerned company technician had to identify the glitch and order for the spare parts,” they informed.

Based on the requirement, indent for the spares were forwarded to the organisation and spare parts were replaced.

However, sources informed that a temporary repair will not sustain for long as main motors need to be replaced with the new ones. “It’s unfortunate that in the past five years, no proper maintenance was carried out or any purchase was made for the backup of the motors.

Eventually, the price for negligence is paid. Even as the APIIC makes profits through water supply to the pharma city on a monthly basis, measures have to be considered for the motor backup,” said O Naresh Kumar, vice-chair of Vizag Development Council, expressing hope that the alliance government considers serious measures to iron out the persisting issue for good.