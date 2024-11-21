Live
- Chittoor police bust interstate robbery Gang
- Expedite Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor works says Collector S Venkateswar
- Chandrababu speaks on High Court Bench in Kurnool, says ready to develop state
- 3-day training to visually challenged students concludes
- iPhone SE 4: Launch with New Features Expected in March 2024
- Sri Vishnu students to take part in South Zone Games
- Cordon & Search: Vehicles without records seized
- 333 bags of Chinese garlic worth ₹21.97L seized
- Training session for health workers concludes
- Dreame Announces Black Friday Sale: Get Upto 70% off on Premium Robo Vacuum Cleaners and Hair Styling Products
Just In
Sigh of relief as water supply resumes at Pharma City
- Over 50 per cent of the units at the pharma city were impacted due to interruption in water supply
- After a couple of days, the supply has been resumed at the pharma city on Wednesday
Anakapalli : After facing severe water woes for the past couple of days, pharmaceutical units of Ramky Pharma City India Limited heaved a sigh of relief as they got resolved on Wednesday.
For the past few days, the pharma companies experienced an acute water crunch which eventually impacted about 50 per cent of units present at the pharma city.
Two industrial process pumps and a CRI pump with a capacity of 750-horsepower are being used for the water supply to the units in the company. According to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) officials, the pumps developed technical glitch leading to interruption in water supply.
“These pumps are difficult to procure locally and it is even difficult to get the repair works done. Hence there was a delay in sourcing the spare parts as the concerned company technician had to identify the glitch and order for the spare parts,” they informed.
Based on the requirement, indent for the spares were forwarded to the organisation and spare parts were replaced.
However, sources informed that a temporary repair will not sustain for long as main motors need to be replaced with the new ones. “It’s unfortunate that in the past five years, no proper maintenance was carried out or any purchase was made for the backup of the motors.
Eventually, the price for negligence is paid. Even as the APIIC makes profits through water supply to the pharma city on a monthly basis, measures have to be considered for the motor backup,” said O Naresh Kumar, vice-chair of Vizag Development Council, expressing hope that the alliance government considers serious measures to iron out the persisting issue for good.