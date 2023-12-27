Silent revolution will soon come into open, says Yanamala

Vijayawada: The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrsihnudu said the silent revolution that the state has been witnessing for a long time will soon turn into open rebellion.

Initially, it was the Member of Parliament (MP) of his own party K Raghurama krishna Raju, came out openly on the inefficiency of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, but later his own party MLAs revolted against him, said Ramakrishnudu in a statement here on Tuesday. Even grassroot level leaders like sarpanches and the members of the mandal parishads too began raising their voice, he said.

Of late, with the decision to replace the sitting MLAs, the MLAs and the ministers too began revolting against Jagan, the former finance minister said. This apart, with the atrocities that the state has been witnessing for the past four-and—a-half years, the steep hike in prices of essentials, sand and liquor mafias ruling the roost, are forcing the common man to speak loud and clear, he said.

The Anganwadi employees, Asha workers, volunteers and the civic staff too have come onto the roads as the Chief Minister did not fulfil the promises made to them, the TDP politburo member stated. The Anganwadis are on the agitational path as Jagan failed to keep the promise he made to them that their wages will be higher than their counterparts in the neighbouring state of Telangana.

While the wages of the Anganwadis was revised from Rs 4,200 to Rs 10,500 per month during the TDP regime, now their wages are only Rs 11,500 while their counterparts in Telangana are getting Rs 13,500 per month, he pointed out. The volunteers too have already served strike notice as the promise made to them that 2.3 lakh job vacancies will be filled but they are now being paid a mere Rs 5,000 per month, he said. Their revolt against the ruling dispensation laid the foundation for the resounding success of Yuva Galam padayatra of the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, he noted.

The municipal employees too are on an agitational path demanding that their wages be increased to Rs 26,000 per month as promised that equal pay for equal work. Asha workers are also getting ready for an indefinite strike demanding minimum wages, retirement benefits and sanction of leaves like government employees, the TDP leader pointed out.

At least Rs 58,000 crore additional burden is imposed on power consumers by revising the energy charges eight times, he alleged. Jagan, who promised to complete all the irrigation projects did not complete even a single project till now, he said and stated that on top of it he has caused damage to Annamayya project, Polavaram and other projects.

In the name of better sand policy, the Chief Minister encouraged the mafia thus looting thousands of crores while in case of pension for BC, SC, ST and minority women he has taken a 'U' turn without fulfilling the promise of payment of pension for all those who have completed the age of 45 years. The youth is raising its voice on the increasing unemployment rate as industries have been chased out and left the assurance given to the people that he would get the Special Category Status for the state, Ramakrsihnudu observed in the press note.