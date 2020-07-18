Simhachalam Devasthanam Goshala draws political attention

Visakhapatnam: The move to terminate outsourced staff at Simhachalam Devasthanam Goshala sparks a new controversy.



Followed by an exchange of arguments between the ruling and opposition parties and a slew of agitations, the state government issued orders to reinstate the outsourced employees who have been removed.

Incidentally, the Goshala witnessed a few cattle deaths following the termination of the outsourced staff.

The opposition party leaders alleged that the cattle died because of negligence, lack of sufficient staff and poor maintenance of the facility and took to roads to intensify their stir.

The TDP leaders alleged that the decision made by chairperson of Simhachalam Trust Board Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju went awry.

However, the allegations made by the TDP were brushed aside by the Devasthanam staff and YSRCP leaders as they stated that the cattle died because of the poor health condition and not due to lack of maintenance.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC P V N Madhav paid a visit to Ghosala to monitor the situation in the facility. Underlining the significance of the sacred place, the MLC suggested Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam D Bhramaramba to pay special attention to Ghosala's maintenance.

The endowments officials intervened and issued orders to reinstate the outsourced employees.

Following which tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao visited Goshala and assured that the state government will not take any decision against the sentiments of the devout. He appealed to the Opposition parties not to politicise religious places and facilities associated with them.

Over 30 outsourced staff, working at Devasthanam Goshala, heaved a sigh of relief with the state government's decision of protecting their livelihood.