SIPB meeting held under CM Naidu's chairmanship, discusses Rs 33,000 cr investment proposals

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting is currently being held under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat. During this session, investment proposals totalling Rs 33,000 crore related to 19 projects are up for discussion.

The SIPB is expected to approve these investments, which are projected to create approximately 35,000 jobs. Companies from various sectors, including energy, tourism, information technology, and electronics, are expressing interest in investing in the region.

Prominent figures in attendance include Ministers Gottipati Ravikumar, Atchennaidu, Kandula Durgesh, and Vasamsetty Subhash, along with Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand and other senior officials. Key decisions surrounding these investments will be made during this critical meeting.