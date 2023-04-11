Siricilla handloom weaver offers saree that fits in match box to Vijayawada Indrakeeladri temple

A devotee Vijay, a handloom artist from Siricilla district in Telangana state, presented a silk saree that fits in a matchbox to Sri Kanakadurga temple atop Indrakiladri in Vijayawada of NTR district on Monday. Special pooja was performed for this saree made of gold and silver.



On this occasion, Vijay said that five grams of gold and ten grams of silver were used to weave this saree with fine silk threads. He said it weighs about 100 grams and explained that he prayed to goddess to save the handloom profession.



Nalla Vijay of Siricilla is a craftsmanship of the handloom who shown his talent on several occasions Vijay has also got the honor of making silver saree that emits fragrances in the past. It is learned that Vijay has offered the saree to Tirumala as well two days ago.