SIT questions Dharma Reddy for second day

Tirupati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has stepped up its inquiry into the supply of adulterated ghee used in preparing the famed Tirumala laddu prasadam. Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer A V Dharma Reddy, who served during the previous YSRCP government, was questioned for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The interrogation reportedly lasted close to eight hours.

Sources said the questioning was held at the SIT’s temporary office in the Bhudevi Complex, Tirupati, under the supervision of CBI DIG Murali Ramba. Investigators are said to have grilled Dharma Reddy on the procurement procedures and supply chain involving Bhole Baba Dairy — the company accused of providing adulterated ghee for the temple’s sacred laddu preparation.

During the session, Dharma Reddy is believed to have told officials that the procurement decisions were taken collectively by the TTD’s Procurement Committee, which functions under the trust board. However, insiders revealed that he offered only brief answers to some questions and avoided others. The SIT is trying to establish how Bhole Baba Dairy received approval as a supplier and whether proper quality checks were conducted before the ghee was used in temple offerings.

The investigation team has already questioned Bhole Baba Dairy directors Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain. Both were previously arrested and later released on bail. Officials are now scrutinising whether TTD staff knowingly accepted the adulterated product or if negligence during inspection and testing allowed it to slip through. Both Pomil and Vipin too appeared before the SIT on Tuesday and Wednesday along with their lawyers.

Meanwhile, a separate CID team appointed by the state government is pressing ahead with its investigation into the Tirumala Parakamani (temple treasury) theft case. CID director general Ravi Sankar Ayyannar is overseeing the probe, which has seen several police and temple officials summoned for questioning. Among them is former CI Jaganmohan Reddy, who was posted at Tirumala One Town Police Station when the theft occurred. This inquiry is primarily examining procedural lapses and alleged negligence that may have led to the misappropriation of funds from the temple treasury.