SIT serves notice to ex-dy CM Narayana Swamy

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor scam in the State, has issued notices to former deputy chief minister K Narayana Swamy, summoning him for questioning on Monday (July 21) as a witness in connection with the ongoing liquor scam case.

He worked as Minister for Excise in Jagan’s Cabinet during the period in which the scam allegedly took place.

The SIT has questioned Rajampet MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy on Saturday in the same case.

Former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was already arrested in the case who is currently in remand at Vijayawada district jail.

His son Mohith Reddy was served notices as accused though he got some relief from the court for now.

As the investigation gathered momentum, notices being served to senior YSRCP leader Narayana Swamy assumed significance.

He will be the fourth leader in the erstwhile Chittoor district who received notices from the SIT.

Meanwhile, YSRCP district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh were creating chaos in the State through vindictive politics.

Reacting to the questioning of Mithun Reddy, he said that Mithun was not only a key leader in the YSRCP but also a close associate of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which was the base for the conspiracy.