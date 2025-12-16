Political interference in institutions unacceptable

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that political interference in institutions should not be tolerated and needs to be dealt with seriously.

Speaking to reporters at SKICC Srinagar, CM Omar said that reports about political meddling in functioning of corporations and departments are “unfortunate and worrisome.”

“Political interference should not happen. Such matters must be viewed with seriousness. Earlier, these institutions were accountable to an elected government, but now decisions are being taken without that system in place,” Omar said.

He added that institutions like the Power Development Corporation and other departments must function independently and without “outside pressure or political motivation.”

On the tourism front, Omar said that while there have been cancellations due to recent tensions, efforts are on to revive the sector ahead of Christmas and New Year.

“The Adventure Tour Operators Association of India will soon hold its annual convention in Srinagar, which is a positive step. We must focus on reviving tourism promotion and infrastructure,” he said.

CM also stressed that while the tourism narrative is important, the government must equally prioritize restoring people’s confidence in governance and administration.