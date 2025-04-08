SITAM students visit Akshaya Patra Foundation

Vizianagaram: The department of management studies at Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM) organised an industrial visit and study tour to the headquarters of Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bangalore for its students.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, globally recognised for its midday meal programme, serves millions of school children across India with nutritious meals, thereby improving both attendance and attention in classrooms.

During the visit, SITAM MBA students interacted with key members of the foundation’s leadership team, who elaborated on the organisation’s vision, operational strategies, and innovations in supply chain and logistics.

The discussions covered core themes such as sustainability, social entrepreneurship, and CSR-driven business models, offering deep insights into how strong management principles are applied in the non-profit sector.

Students were also taken on a guided tour of the foundation’s state-of-the-art centralized kitchen. They observed the scale and precision of operations involved in preparing and distributing meals to lakhs of students daily.

Speaking about the visit, N Prudhvi, assistant professor said, “The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a live example of how vision, values, and management converge to create social impact. It is crucial for management students to witness how ethical practices and operational excellence can go hand-in-hand.”