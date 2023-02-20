Sivaratri Brahmotsavams: Religious fervour marks Rathotsavam, Teppotsavam

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the 9th day of the 11 days Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, the authorities of Sri Bramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have organised Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam to the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Devi on Sunday.

The authorities stated that following the tradition, Rathanga puja, Rathanga Homam and Rathanga Bali programmes have been organised. At the Rathanga Bali, Pumpkins, coconuts and rice have been offered as Satwika Bali. Later the Swami Amma varu were seated on the Ratham (Chariot) and organised Rathotsavam.

According to a saying that by having the darshan of the Rathotsavam, all evils would ward off and the desires of people would be fulfilled. The Ratham (Chariot) was decorated with eleven kinds of flowers. Similarly, late in the evening Teppotsavam was also organised at temple Pushkarini.

At the Teppotsavam programme, Shadopachara pujas have been performed to the presiding deities on the temple premises. Later the Utsava Moorthis were brought to Pushkarini from the temple Gopuram on a specially decorated flower decorated Palanquin and seated on the Teppa (boat) and offered special prayers.

Immediately after completion of prayers, the Teppotsavam has been organised amid playing spiritual music and reciting of Veda mantras. The Rathotsavam was taken out in the temple streets and scores of devotees participated in it.