Six Maoists surrender before ASR police

Visakhapatnam: Six CPI (Maoist) members of SBTDVC and DKSZC surrendered before DIG Visakhapatnam range Vishal Gunni and superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha here at Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Briefing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the DIG said Khuram Mithilesh alias Raju, divisional committee member and secretary of Kistaram involved in more than 30 violent incidents, including, three murders in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh- Chhattisgarh, AP-Telangana borders. A reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced on his head.

Barse Masa, area committee member (ACM) of Chhattisgarh involved in more than 20 violent incidents, murders in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh- Chhattisgarh, AP- Telangana borders. He carries a Rs 4 lakh reward on his head.

Vanajm Rame alias Kamala, ACM of Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police. She played a key role in recruiting youth in Maoist party through Janathan Sarkar Committees. A reward of Rs 4 lakh was declared on her head.

Madakam Sukki, party member of Kistaram, Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, was involved in more than 10 violent incidents in Chhattisgarh and AP-CG, AP-TS borders.

Dudi Sony, Sukma district of Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police. She played a vital role in recruiting youth and locals in Maoist party through CNM (Chethana Natya Manch). Along with them, Vetti Bheema also surrendered.

Briefing about the reasons, the DIG said lack of support from locals and recruitment, increased police repression and establishment of new camps in AP-Chhattisgarh borders were some of the reasons for the surrender of Maoists. Reaching of government schemes and development works for the locals in remote areas in AP-CG borders were also a reason, he added. The ‘Parivarthana’ programme is another initiative that received better results in ASR district, Vishal Gunni mentioned.

The DIG and SP appealed to the Maoists to surrender and avail the benefits of the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy and lead a safe life.