Six-member robber gang arrested

Nellore: Police on Tuesday arrested a six-member gang accused of looting locked houses and recovered 372 gm gold and 400 gm silver ornaments, worth Rs 13.47 lakh, related to nine cases. The accused were identified as D Prasad (30) of Jaganathapuram area of Kakinada city, P Satya Narayana (25), K Srinivasulu (20) of Gadhimoga village of Tallarevu mandal, East Godavary district, K Harikrishna (29), M Srihari (27) of Ramnagar area, Usmansahebpet and B Lakshmaiah of Srinivasa Agraharam mini by pass road Nellore city.



Briefing the media on Tuesday, SP G Krishnakanth said that among the six accused, D Prasad and K Harikrishna are old offenders and developed contacts during imprisonment for murder case in Rajahmundry central prison.

According to the SP, the duo hatched plan to rob houses in Nellore district and along with the other four accused they decamped with gold and silver ornaments from nine locked houses in Vedayapalem, Nawabpet, Balaji Nagar and Nellore rural mandal in the district.

Following complaints from the victims, police kept vigil by deploying special parties, who detained the culprits at Golagamudi crossroad going on motorcycles with the stolen property.

SP Krishnakanth has appealed the public to keep their valuables in bank lockers to protect from theft. He further advised them to inform respective police stations whenever they go on vacation, so that police can keep special vigil. People were told to immediately inform police if they notice any persons moving suspiciously moving in their areas.

In another incident, police arrested two persons on the charges of stealing motorcycles and recovered 15 bikes worth Rs 5,95,000 from them on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Karpuram Siva Rama Krishna Reddy (28) of Padarthi village of Kothapatnam mandal Prakadam district and Ravva Sravan Kumar (30) of Bakthavatchala Nnagar in Nellore city. Additional SP Ch Soujanya (Admin), Nellore city DSP D Srinivasa Rao and others were present.