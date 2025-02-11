Skill Councils conducted study in AP since 2019: Centre

Vijayawada: The Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship Jayanth Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday that Sector Skill Councils (SSC) led by industry leaders conducted study in Andhra Pradesh to identify the skill development needs of respective sectors as well as to determine skill competency standards in the state.

He said the study covers all important sectors in the country and the state. The minister was replying to a question by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Monday.

He said under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including state of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the Skill India Mission aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready and equipped with industry relevant skills. Minister further said the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship (MSDE) has formed 36 Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), led by industry leaders and it is conducting study in the country.

Vijayawada MP Sivanath sought the details regarding number of skill gap studies undertaken by the Sector Skill Council during the last five years, year-wise, the details of the number of districts under which said studies have been carried out in the state. He also wanted to know whether the Central government had received any proposals for carrying out said studies in the newly formed districts of said state; and (d) if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons there for.

Replying to the question, the Union minister said that the district-wise study was conducted since 2019. According to him, Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council conducted study in NTR, West Godavari, East Godavari and Anakapalle districts. Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council conducted study in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Nellore, Amaravati, Chittor, and Konaseema districts. Automotive Skill Development Council conducted study in all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council conducted study in all districts. Telecom Sector Skill Council conducted study in NTR, Visakhapatnam, Eluru, YSR, Krishna, Godavari, Guntur, Chittoor, Nellore, Srikakulam, Anantapur and Palnadu district.

Construction Skill Development Council of India conducted study in all districts. Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council conducted study in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor district.

Rubber, Chemical & Petrochemical Skill Development Council conducted study in Vishakhapatnam-Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPSR, Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool and Anantapur district.

Hydrocarbon SSC conducted study in all districts and Media and Entertainment Skills Council conducted study in all districts of Andhra Pradesh, Jayanth Chaudhary said.