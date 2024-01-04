SKU college conducts free medical camp

The pharmacy department of SKU College of Pharmaceutical Sciences organised a free medical camp under the guidance of Satya Soumya. The camp aimed to provide assistance for eye and dental problems. The camp featured experienced doctors such as Dr. Akbar Saheb and Dr. Rani Iswaryagaru for eye problems, and Dr. K. Maunika Reddy garu for dental problems. The doctors conducted free examinations for the attendees.

In collaboration with the camp, Best Care Diagnostics Lab offered free sugar tests. The event was honored by the presence of YSKU Registrar, PROF. V. Lakshmaiah Garu, YS Coordinator, PROF. D. Muralidhara Rao, and YK Chairman, Srinivasulu.

During the camp, Dr. G. Somasekhar Garu, the Principal of the Pharmacy College, highlighted the importance of eye health by stating "Sarvendriyanam Nayanam Pradhanam." Around 300 YSKU teaching and non-teaching staff members benefitted from the camp by finding solutions to their medical issues.