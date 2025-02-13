Live
SKVT students shine in National Art competition
Rajamahendravaram : Sixteen students from SKVT Government High School participated in the 20th National Art Competition and Exhibition, organised by Sridarshini Kala Roopam and Jayalalitha Science Art University, Chennai. Out of them, eight students won various awards, bringing pride to their school.
The winners secured five Best Performance Awards with Gold Medals and three State Best Awards. The competition was held in October, and the results were recently announced, with prizes sent to the school by post, informed SKVT High School Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam.
In recognition of their achievements, a felicitation ceremony was organised at the school on Wednesday.
Speaking at the event, Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar congratulated the winners-- Charan, Rani Ramya, Eshwar, Shanmukh Abdul, and Mahesh-- presenting them with mementos.