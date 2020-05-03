Small income IT employees of Andhra Pradesh suffer in Mumbai, urge government to allow them to return

Amaravati: About 100 stranded AP IT employees in Mumbai have been starving for food for the last two weeks. Hardly getting food for one or two times a day. They are requesting the State government to facilitate transport from Mumbai to their respective areas in the State. Those who have been staying in hostels in Mumbai are badly affected due to lockdown restrictions, informed. Speaking to this correspondent, N Subramanyam, a software employee, working for National Stock Exchange in Mumbai requested the State government to allow them to return to their homes.

Subramanyam explained that some of the employees working in the software companies are residing at the Airoli area in Mumbai. Since the lockdown imposed by the government all of sudden, they have been facing many problems. He explained that some of the hostel owners were not providing food to the inmates. In some other cases, the low income employees were suffering to pay even the hostel and mess fee. At this juncture, if the government allows them to return to AP, then they can get permission from their employer to work from home and continue in the same employment.

Rakesh Lolla, another software employee said in a mail communication with The Hans India that, "We are people of Andhra Pradesh staying at Airoli in Mumbai with a total of 96 members. We are requesting that please provide transportation to our hometowns. Because of COVID19, we are facing problems like food and other facilities from last 15 days onward, so please accept our request and kindly do the needful as soon as possible".

Meanwhile, more than two hundred students are locked in New Delhi, from Andhra Pradesh. They are also requesting the State government to arrange the transportation facilities to reach their homes.