- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
- Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study
- BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed as Odisha Assembly Speaker
Solar CCTV cameras to monitor sand smuggling
Eluru : ITDAPO Suryateja said that CCTV cameras have been installed in the sand ramps in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals of Eluru district to prevent illegal transportation of sand. According to the instructions of the district collector, strict measures have been taken to prevent illegal transportation of sand through sand ramps in these mandals. In addition to setting up solar-powered CCTV cameras in 2 reaches of Dacharam, Vinjaram, Ibrahimpatnam in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals and 2 reaches in Rudramakota village, steps have also been taken to continuously monitor the sand reaches by revenue staff for 24 hours.
Project Officer Suryateja warned that there is no way to ignore the smuggling of sand anywhere, criminal cases will be registered against the smugglers and the vehicles will also be seized.