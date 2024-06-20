Solar CCTV cameras to monitor sand smuggling

Eluru : ITDAPO Suryateja said that CCTV cameras have been installed in the sand ramps in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals of Eluru district to prevent illegal transportation of sand. According to the instructions of the district collector, strict measures have been taken to prevent illegal transportation of sand through sand ramps in these mandals. In addition to setting up solar-powered CCTV cameras in 2 reaches of Dacharam, Vinjaram, Ibrahimpatnam in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals and 2 reaches in Rudramakota village, steps have also been taken to continuously monitor the sand reaches by revenue staff for 24 hours.

Project Officer Suryateja warned that there is no way to ignore the smuggling of sand anywhere, criminal cases will be registered against the smugglers and the vehicles will also be seized.