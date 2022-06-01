Solar panels, CCTVs to be set up in SC residential schools

Vijayawada: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said solar panels will be set up at a cost of Rs 65 crore and CCTV cameras will be arranged at Rs 7 crore in SC residential schools. The proposed solar panels will produce 1,233 kv power.

Speaking to the media after the Board of Governance meeting of SC residential schools on Tuesday, Merugu Nagarjuna said the meeting decided to set up sports academies in Pedavegi and Kolasanipalle villages. It will also improve infrastructure facilities in SC residential schools and to introduce skill development programmes for students.

The meeting further decided to organise medical lab technician courses, ANM courses at Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Anantapuram.

Additional 11 IIT training centres will be set up covering all the districts. The CBSE education system will be introduced in 179 SC residential schools this year, the minister said.

Social welfare secretary MM Nayak, director K Harshavardhan, Secretary residential schools Pavanamurthy and other officials were present.