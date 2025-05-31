Solar power lights up Naravaripalle

Tirupati: Naravaripalle, the native village of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Chandragiri mandal of the district, has no doubt transformed quietly into a showcase of his vision of ushering in clean energy across the state so much so that nearly every home there doubles up as a solar power unit. Around 1,600 of the 2,300 households in the village cluster have already installed rooftop solar panels, excluding homes with structural limitations.

Thus, this village is now not just the centrepiece of the scheme in the Tirupati district, where a total of 2,094 homes have adopted solar, but also a compelling example of what all is possible when public awareness, political will, and administrative support converge. On the flip side, however, it reflects the administration’s studied focus on the Chief Minister’s native district even as the broader rollout across the State mirrors a less appealing, if not an appalling, story.

Under the Union government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMY), launched in February 2023, subsidies up to Rs.78,000 are offered for rooftop solar installations. The response of the public, except in designated pilot areas, has been lukewarm.

In Chittoor district, for instance, close to 50,000 people have registered, 95 per cent of them from SC/ST communities; yet, only 268 installations have been done. Notably, 95 of these are from Nadimuru village in Kuppam mandal. In another pilot area inaugurated by the Chief Minister in January 2025, the initial traction has not gained momentum. Overall, people in Tirupati have shown strong interest, with over 63,500 applications, including nearly 60,000 from SC/ST communities, which have been assured that both state and central governments will fully cover their installation costs. Tenders for this phase are expected to be floated shortly.

In contrast, the uptake among other social categories remains low. Key deterrents include the need for upfront payment, grey areas in the subsidy disbursement process, and lack of visible short-term benefits. Many of the consumers remain either partially or fully unaware of the procedures or are hesitant to invest in a scheme that they don’t fully understand as yet. Officially speaking, applicants must navigate a multi-step process: register on the national portal, submit documentation (electricity bill, address, bank details), pay a registration fee, choose from approved vendors, and wait for DISCOM officials to install a smart meter.

The subsidy is disbursed only after the completed project is photographed and uploaded. This process, which looks simple on paper, is proving cumbersome in practice, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

Officials from the Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (SPDCL) and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (NREDCAP) are now being urged to proactively address public concerns, raise awareness, and simplify the procedures.

All told, in the absence of targeted outreach and trust-building efforts across all communities, the larger vision of statewide solar adoption leaves much to be desired.