Solar power plant set up at Centurion University

Vizianagaram: District Collector A Suryakumari launched a 241.2 kw capacity solar power plant at Centurion University here on Monday.

Prof GSN Raju, Vice- Chancellor of the university, said that the unit was established at a cost of Rs 3.18 lakh and it would produce power for 25 years continuously and the investment would come back with in the four years of power production.

The Collector said that the students should come up with innovative ideas and reach higher positions.

The students can turn into entrepreneurs by launching startups and other self-employment units. "A solar plant is the cheapest source for generating power without any pollution and we need to encourage such projects," she said. Prof PSV Ramana Rao, Registrar, and others have participated in the programme.